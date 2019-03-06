Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minh Phan. View Sign

Minh Ngoc Phan, 45, of Rock Hill, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



Minh was born on December 31, 1973 in Viet-Nam to Tien and Sai Phan. He was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Rock Hill and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.



He was preceded in death by one sister Phuong Phan.



In addition to his parents he is survived by brothers Toi Phan, Chi Phan, Trong Phan, Chau Phan, Duc Phan and Hieu Phan, sisters Dung Phan, Teresa Phan and My-Lan Phan. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 A.M. on Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father David Phan, OFM officiating. Interment will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill.



Additional Masses will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Anne Catholic Church and Friday March 8, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.



Visitation and Prayer Services will be held on Monday March 3-Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 P.M. each evening at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Phan family.



Online condolences may be registered at

Minh Ngoc Phan, 45, of Rock Hill, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.Minh was born on December 31, 1973 in Viet-Nam to Tien and Sai Phan. He was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Rock Hill and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.He was preceded in death by one sister Phuong Phan.In addition to his parents he is survived by brothers Toi Phan, Chi Phan, Trong Phan, Chau Phan, Duc Phan and Hieu Phan, sisters Dung Phan, Teresa Phan and My-Lan Phan. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 A.M. on Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father David Phan, OFM officiating. Interment will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill.Additional Masses will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Anne Catholic Church and Friday March 8, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.Visitation and Prayer Services will be held on Monday March 3-Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 P.M. each evening at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Phan family.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close