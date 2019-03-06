Minh Ngoc Phan, 45, of Rock Hill, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Minh was born on December 31, 1973 in Viet-Nam to Tien and Sai Phan. He was a faithful member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Rock Hill and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by one sister Phuong Phan.
In addition to his parents he is survived by brothers Toi Phan, Chi Phan, Trong Phan, Chau Phan, Duc Phan and Hieu Phan, sisters Dung Phan, Teresa Phan and My-Lan Phan. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 A.M. on Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father David Phan, OFM officiating. Interment will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill.
Additional Masses will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Anne Catholic Church and Friday March 8, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Charlotte.
Visitation and Prayer Services will be held on Monday March 3-Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 7:00-8:30 P.M. each evening at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.
