Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Price (Price) Stegall. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Minnie Price Stegall, 93, formerly of Fort Mill, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p. m. in the Fellowship Hall at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church. Memorial Services will be 11:30 a. m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Steve Austin officiating. The family will have a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill at 9:30 a. m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



A native of Fort Mill, Mrs. Stegall was one of four daughters and three sons of the late William H Price and Ila Walker Price. Mrs. Stegall was very active in the community: politically, philanthropically, and at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church as a charter member where she attended for 60 years. She was a moderator of the Women of the Church, long term church treasurer, deacon and elder. Mrs. Stegall once served as a delegate to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church meeting in Salt Lake City. For many years, she was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary where along with many other activities, she sold American Legion poppies every year. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and square dancing.



Mrs. Stegall graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1943. The young Miss Price served in the Fort Mill Home Guard during World War II. She worked for several businesses along Fort Mill's main street including the Bank of Fort Mill and Kanawha Insurance.



She was the widow of Henry Colsen Stegall. They were married for nearly 60 years. Surviving are her son, Nick W. Stegall (Judy) of Rock Hill, SC, "Rett" Laurette Stegall of Charleston, SC, three grandchildren, Joe Max Hinson III, Marshall Odell Hinson, Nicole Stegall Cooke and eight great grandchildren. Mrs. Stegall was a Gold Star Mother, losing her son "Butch" Lindell Ray Stegall, killed in action in Vietnam, 7th Marines - 1st BN, E2-D Co.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church.



Condolences:

Mrs. Minnie Price Stegall, 93, formerly of Fort Mill, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 6:00 to 8:00 p. m. in the Fellowship Hall at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church. Memorial Services will be 11:30 a. m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Steve Austin officiating. The family will have a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill at 9:30 a. m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019.A native of Fort Mill, Mrs. Stegall was one of four daughters and three sons of the late William H Price and Ila Walker Price. Mrs. Stegall was very active in the community: politically, philanthropically, and at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church as a charter member where she attended for 60 years. She was a moderator of the Women of the Church, long term church treasurer, deacon and elder. Mrs. Stegall once served as a delegate to the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church meeting in Salt Lake City. For many years, she was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary where along with many other activities, she sold American Legion poppies every year. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and square dancing.Mrs. Stegall graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1943. The young Miss Price served in the Fort Mill Home Guard during World War II. She worked for several businesses along Fort Mill's main street including the Bank of Fort Mill and Kanawha Insurance.She was the widow of Henry Colsen Stegall. They were married for nearly 60 years. Surviving are her son, Nick W. Stegall (Judy) of Rock Hill, SC, "Rett" Laurette Stegall of Charleston, SC, three grandchildren, Joe Max Hinson III, Marshall Odell Hinson, Nicole Stegall Cooke and eight great grandchildren. Mrs. Stegall was a Gold Star Mother, losing her son "Butch" Lindell Ray Stegall, killed in action in Vietnam, 7th Marines - 1st BN, E2-D Co.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church.Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close