Miranda Sue Sturgill-Nivens YORK, SC - Miranda Sue Sturgill-Nivenspassed away on January 13, 2020, at the age of 29, in York, SC. Miranda was born on January 5, 1991, in Rock Hill, SC at Piedmont Medical Center. She grew up and lived in York, SC where she was surrounded by much of her family and friends. Miranda worked at Dollar General in York. Miranda's sweet, and often times goofy, personality and infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She is survived by her maternal grandparents Linda and Danny McCurry of Pageland, SC, her dad Layton Totherow of York, SC, her sister Kimberlyn Hagerty of Charleston, SC, her two brothers Brian Barbour of Roanoke, VA, and Nathan Totherow of York, SC. She also leaves behind a large host of aunts, uncles, cousins, her beloved nieces and nephews as well as her step children Cassie Nivens and Josh Nivens. Miranda was preceded in death by her mother Trina Lynn Totherow and her infant twin brothers Dylan and Kenneth Totherow. A private service for her family will be finalized later this week. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Miranda's name to Safe Passage, 104 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 16, 2020