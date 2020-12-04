Miriam Sanderfer
March 29, 1937 - November 25, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Miriam Watt Sanderfer, 83, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at HarborChase in Rock Hill, SC, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Her memorial service can be seen online at https://youtu.be/pv092t0OHQc
as Miriam wouldn't have wanted to risk anyone's safety with the ongoing pandemic.
Miriam was born on March 29, 1937 in Fulton, Kentucky to Kenneth and Georgia (Crosby) Watt. A graduate of Union City High School and Union University in Jackson, TN, she received a Master of Education from Winthrop University. She had a successful 26-year career as a Title 1 Chapter 1 teacher at Sunset Park Elementary School where she was able to live out her passion for teaching Children's Literature. She married her 8th grade sweetheart, Paul Otis Sanderfer on July 19, 1959. Together, they raised one son, Van. The family moved to Rock Hill, SC in 1965 and Miriam became heavily involved in the Woman's Club at Oakland Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. She was always happiest being surrounded by her loved ones and would spend every spare moment to ensure everything was perfect down to the smallest detail for them. A small example of her unwavering dedication to her family were the hours spent making homemade Halloween costumes, bows, decorating for every holiday, and researching the perfect gifts for everyone she doted on. She was passionate about decorating for Christmas, baking and decorating Christmas sugar cookies, and was an avid supporter of Children's literature and literacy programs. She especially loved traveling and being able to relive history with Paul to Gatlinburg, TN and Williamsburg, VA. She had an infectious personality, laugh and smile that would touch anyone she met. Those who were lucky enough to be around her could feel her passion for teaching, love for Christ, and her pride in the success of her family and students. After her retirement from teaching, on several occasions, former students, now fully grown adults, sought her out to let her know the profound impact she had on them as students. The common comment from her former students was that she had been the first adult in their lives to ever let them know they were valuable and gave them the confidence they needed to become the productive citizens they had become. She was so proud of them!
Miriam is survived by her son, Van and daughter-in-law, Tammy; and grandchildren, Courtney Lien, of Nebraska and Christian Sanderfer of North Carolina. Family, friends and others whose lives Miriam touched are invited to celebrate her life virtually by viewing the website listed above to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. While we all will miss her terribly, I'd like to picture her transition into Heaven as a glorious reuniting with her beloved husband, Paul Otis Sanderfer, parents, grandparents and many others who preceded her in death. I see each of them lined up to welcome her with smiles, laughter, hugs and joy; while allowing her the ability to regain all her memories of life on earth that she had lost in her battle with Alzheimers. As Miriam once quoted, "Godspeed darling. What a jubilant homecoming for you!"
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miriam's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Sunset Park Elementary School, 1036 Ogden Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Condolences may be sent to Van Sanderfer, 9900 Paris Court, Denton, NE 68339.