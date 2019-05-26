Misty Salva Lee MCCONNELLS - Misty Salva Lee 26 of McConnells Sc 02/28/93 left us on 05/16/19. She is survived by husband Eric Lee and 3 children Analeigh, Dillion, and Cheyanne. Mother Kricket Salva, Grandmother Pauline Salva, Sister Nicole Ferguson an children Jaidlynn and CJ. Uncle David Rowland. Amanda and Holden Deal, and nephews Colten, Aaron, and Matthew. Services are being held at Hillcrest Baptist Church. 2020 Hillcrest Rd York Sc, 29745 on Sunday June 02, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Clemons McCray Funeral Home
Published in The Herald on May 26, 2019