Mitchel Andrew
1932 - 2020
Mitchel Andrew, 87, passed away at Wellmore of Tega Cay on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Mitchel was born on October 19, 1932 in Greensboro, NC to the late Cletus Andrew and Pearl Andrew.

Mitchel proudly served his country in the US Army before becoming plant and General Manager for Cone Mills. When he decided to leave Cone Mills, he purchased Beall Associates which he was able to expand to offices in six states In 2003, he decided he wanted to retire so he could enjoy his lake front living.

In addition to his parents, Mitchel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Claudette Andrew; one brother, Charles Andrew.

Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is proudly serving the family of Mitchel Andrew.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons; Mark (Erika) Andrew and J. Scott Andrew all of Fort Mill, SC.

There are no services planned at this time but the family requests that you remember him in your hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247 donatehospice.org

Published in The Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
