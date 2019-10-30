Mitchell Laney

Mitchell (Frankie) Laney, 60, of Rock Hill passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter, Jessica (Josh) Condon of Virginia Beach; son, Christopher (Marcy) Laney of Baumholder, Germany; and 4grandchildren, Aiden, Weston, Gavin, & Karsyn; stepmom, Brenda Laney; and his brother Terry Laney. A memorial service will be held 4:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
