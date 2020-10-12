1/
Monica O'Brien
1956 - 2020
Mrs. Monica Jo O'Brien, 64, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

Services will be private.

Born in Adrian, MN, Mrs. O'Brien was the daughter of the late Wayne Leroy DeBeer and the late Dorothy Buntjer DeBeer. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by many. She attended The Body Church.

Surviving are her husband of 25 years, Larry D. O'Brien; her son, Jeff Godfrey of Charleston; her daughter, Stacie (Ron) Dottorelli of York, SC; and nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. O'Brien's name to The Body Church, 2155 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the O'Brien family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
