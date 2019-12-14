Myra L. "Cooter" Wherry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra L. "Cooter" Wherry.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Myra L. "Cooter" Wherry, of 1458 Crawford Road, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pruitt Health. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park-Hollis Lakes. Survivors include 3 children, Priscilla E. Brooks(Reggie, Sr.), Wanto Wherry, Sr. , and Harriet Wherry, all of Rock Hill; mother, Mary W. Moffatt of Rock Hill; and father, Woodrow Robinson of Rock Hill. Viewing will be from 9:00 am until time of the service Monday. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.