Ms. Myra L. "Cooter" Wherry, of 1458 Crawford Road, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Pruitt Health. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park-Hollis Lakes. Survivors include 3 children, Priscilla E. Brooks(Reggie, Sr.), Wanto Wherry, Sr. , and Harriet Wherry, all of Rock Hill; mother, Mary W. Moffatt of Rock Hill; and father, Woodrow Robinson of Rock Hill. Viewing will be from 9:00 am until time of the service Monday. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 14, 2019