Myra (Warren) Ratterree
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Myra Frances Warren Ratterree, 80, of Deas Street, Rock Hill SC, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House, Watkinsville GA.

Born on November 6, 1939 in York SC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Henry Warren and Myra Catherine Garner Warren. Mrs. Ratterree was a retired Registered Nurse, where she had worked at the Piedmont Regional Medical Center in Rock Hill for many years.

Survivors include a son: Warren Scott Childers of Rock Hill SC and a sister: Barbara Edmunds (Jack) of Hartwell GA; two nieces: Catherine Edmunds Redfern (Hunt) of Greenville, SC and Kimberley Edmunds Bond (David) of La Grange, GA. Mrs. Ratterree was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Claude H. Ratterree and two sons: William F. Childers and John Lee Childers.

A memorial service celebrating Myra's life will be held at a later date by the family.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes of Hartwell
305 Cleveland Avenue
Hartwell, GA 30643
(706) 376-3901
