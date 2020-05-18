Myrtis Cook, 94, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1926 to the late John A. Kicklighter and Rummell Gibson Kicklighter in Colleton County, SC. Myrtis was preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Cook to whom she was married for 68 years. She leaves a precious memory to her daughters, Paula Searcy (Mack) of Summerville, SC and Margaret "Peggy" Howell (Jerry) of Rock Hill. She was survived by four grandchildren, PJ Searcy, John Searcy, Caroline Searcy, and Jessica Howell.
Myrtis was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class of 1943 in Lodge, SC. She chartered and was president of her community garden club in Greenville, SC where she lived most of her life. She worked in retail and retired from Belk. She loved planting and taking care of flowers in her garden, and watching and feeding birds.
Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service on May 20, 2020 at Mount Holly UMC, 1996 Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Myrtis's name to Mount Holly UMC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on May 18, 2020