Nancy Anne Gay, 87, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.



Nancy was born in Wilmington, NC on September 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Parron Graham Gallop and the late Agnes Powell (Gallop) Threatt. She graduated from New Hanover High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Music from Flora Macdonald College. She also received her Master's Degree in Music from Converse College.



Nancy married Robert Kenneth Gay on June 12, 1956 and they have celebrated 63 years together. They had three beautiful girls; Michelle, Charlotte, and Janine.



Nancy retired as a Music Teacher for the Rock Hill School District in 1991. She was also an Organist for several churches including Westminster Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church Clover, and River Hills Community Church. She enjoyed travelling abroad with Robert to France, England, and Germany. She was also actively involved in the Rock Hill Music Club. Her pastime included reading, knitting and crocheting.



A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.



The family of Nancy Anne Gay wishes to thank the staff at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.



