Nancy Brakefield
Nancy Ward Brakefield, 75, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Nancy was born on September 13, 1944 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Walter Mack Ward and Ellie Louise Moses Ward. She was a member at Union Baptist Church in York. Nancy was a loving wife, mom, and grandmother. She enjoyed doing for others and cherished her time with family. She not only talked the talked she walked the walk. She loved so Big! She helped others in need and never wanted acknowledgment; she drove her grandchildren around everywhere and loved every minute, and was the very best shopping partner. She was always looking out for needs and desires of others ahead of her own.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Howard Brakefield, son, Todd Brakefield (Suzzane), Cherri B. Crisp (Clay), sisters, Frances White (David), Joanne Seay (Darnell), grandchildren, Zack Brakefield (Jackie), Joey Brakefield, Matthew Brakefield, Ellie Lawhorn, Gabby Crisp, Cassi Crisp, Emily Jinkins, and great grandchildren, Christopher Brakefield, George Brakefield, Peter Brakefield, and Ava Brakefield.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Hagan, Faye Hines, and brother, George Ward.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Brakefield family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
