Nancy Dickson
December 11, 1936 - November 14, 2020
York, South Carolina - Nancy Annette Jonas Dickson passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in York, SC on December 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Marion G. and Ernestine Moore Jonas. After graduation from York High School, she married John T. (Temp) Dickson, Sr. on September 3, 1955. They lived in Japan, Iceland, and several places in the United States before moving back to South Carolina upon Temp's retirement from the US Air Force. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (Meme), sister, and friend. She was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church where she often served in the nursery for over 30 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John "Temp" Dickson, Sr., daughter, Tami Gibby (Dean); grandson, Dustin Cape, granddaughters, Mallory Anderson (Patrick) and Courtney Alexander (Scotty)brother, Gadsden Jonas (Cynthia), five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Herbert Dickson; and sisters-in-law, Beth Miller and Jeanie Marrett.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, John T. Dickson, Jr. and her sister, Nelle Jonas Pittman.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Lakeview Memory Gardens in York with COVID protocols observed. The family will receive friends in the cemetery after the service.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
, American Heart Association
, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
