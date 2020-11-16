1/
Nancy Dickson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Dickson
December 11, 1936 - November 14, 2020
York, South Carolina - Nancy Annette Jonas Dickson passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in York, SC on December 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Marion G. and Ernestine Moore Jonas. After graduation from York High School, she married John T. (Temp) Dickson, Sr. on September 3, 1955. They lived in Japan, Iceland, and several places in the United States before moving back to South Carolina upon Temp's retirement from the US Air Force. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (Meme), sister, and friend. She was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church where she often served in the nursery for over 30 years.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John "Temp" Dickson, Sr., daughter, Tami Gibby (Dean); grandson, Dustin Cape, granddaughters, Mallory Anderson (Patrick) and Courtney Alexander (Scotty)brother, Gadsden Jonas (Cynthia), five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Herbert Dickson; and sisters-in-law, Beth Miller and Jeanie Marrett.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, John T. Dickson, Jr. and her sister, Nelle Jonas Pittman.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Lakeview Memory Gardens in York with COVID protocols observed. The family will receive friends in the cemetery after the service.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving Mrs. Dickson's family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Sharing your sadness as you remember Nancy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Michael Troutman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved