Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jacobi Littleson. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jacobi Littleson passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1931. Nancy was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where she majored in elementary education and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.



After living in many states, in 1997, she and her husband moved to Seneca, SC, where she spent many years as a substitute teacher in Oconee and Pickens counties schools. Mrs. Littleson was an active member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, SC, where she was a shepard, treasurer of the Presbyterian Women, and a member of Circle 3. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Keowee Sailing Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and cross stitch, which provided many nice gifts for family and friends. Mrs. Littleson also loved dachshunds, five of which became members of the family over the years.



In 2012, Mrs. Littleson and her husband retired to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC, where she became a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.



Mrs. Littleson is survived by Robert, her husband of 63 years, three sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey and Gail of Mooresville, NC; Steven and Debra of Beach Haven, NJ; and Scott and Ann of Villa Park, IL. She also leaves behind four precious grandchildren: Cameron and wife Tricia, Amy, Jacqueline, and Patrick, and a great granddaughter, Charlotte Faith.



A celebration of her life will be held in the community room of Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC on May 11, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial tributes to the at www.https://act.alz.org.

Nancy Jacobi Littleson passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1931. Nancy was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where she majored in elementary education and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.After living in many states, in 1997, she and her husband moved to Seneca, SC, where she spent many years as a substitute teacher in Oconee and Pickens counties schools. Mrs. Littleson was an active member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, SC, where she was a shepard, treasurer of the Presbyterian Women, and a member of Circle 3. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Keowee Sailing Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and cross stitch, which provided many nice gifts for family and friends. Mrs. Littleson also loved dachshunds, five of which became members of the family over the years.In 2012, Mrs. Littleson and her husband retired to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC, where she became a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Littleson is survived by Robert, her husband of 63 years, three sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey and Gail of Mooresville, NC; Steven and Debra of Beach Haven, NJ; and Scott and Ann of Villa Park, IL. She also leaves behind four precious grandchildren: Cameron and wife Tricia, Amy, Jacqueline, and Patrick, and a great granddaughter, Charlotte Faith.A celebration of her life will be held in the community room of Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC on May 11, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial tributes to the at www.https://act.alz.org. Published in The Herald on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.