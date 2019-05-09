Nancy Jacobi Littleson passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019. She was born on October 29, 1931. Nancy was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where she majored in elementary education and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
After living in many states, in 1997, she and her husband moved to Seneca, SC, where she spent many years as a substitute teacher in Oconee and Pickens counties schools. Mrs. Littleson was an active member of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, SC, where she was a shepard, treasurer of the Presbyterian Women, and a member of Circle 3. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Keowee Sailing Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and cross stitch, which provided many nice gifts for family and friends. Mrs. Littleson also loved dachshunds, five of which became members of the family over the years.
In 2012, Mrs. Littleson and her husband retired to Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill, SC, where she became a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Littleson is survived by Robert, her husband of 63 years, three sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey and Gail of Mooresville, NC; Steven and Debra of Beach Haven, NJ; and Scott and Ann of Villa Park, IL. She also leaves behind four precious grandchildren: Cameron and wife Tricia, Amy, Jacqueline, and Patrick, and a great granddaughter, Charlotte Faith.
A celebration of her life will be held in the community room of Park Pointe Village, Rock Hill, SC on May 11, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial tributes to the at www.https://act.alz.org.
Published in The Herald on May 9, 2019