Nancy Janet Phillips Clarke, 75, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at CMC Main in Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service Sunday, October 20, in the social hall of the church. Interment will be private.



Ms. Clarke was born November 7, 1943 in Chester, SC and was a daughter of the late Thomas Bryan Phillips and Margaret Lathan Phillips. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and Winthrop college and was retired from YP (Yellow Pages) as a Business Analyst. She was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, Georgia. Ms. Clarke was also a member of the Eastern Star and a volunteer for the police department.



She is survived by a sister, Barbara Adams (Frank) of Chester; one niece, Kim Taylor (Jerry) of Lugoff; one nephew, Frank Adams, Jr. (Tracy) of Ridgeland; two great nieces, Laurel Taylor of Lugoff and Christina Adams (Andrew) of Beaufort; a great nephew, Jeremy Adams (Samantha) of Chapin; a great-great niece, CheyAnn Adams of Chapin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Memorials may be made to Armenia UMC, 2840 Armenia Rd., Chester, SC 29706 or to Roswell UMC, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.



