Nancy Jo Olive Benfield, known to all as Jo, died on 29th August 2020 at Willow Brook Court at Park Pointe Village in Rock Hill. She was 87. She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Her husband Phil died in 2009.



Jo was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on February 23rd 1933, the only child of Dr. William Johnson (John) Olive and Helen Murphey Olive. Her mother died when she was only seven, so she was raised by her father, a Professor of English at LSU, her Aunt Ruth, and her beloved maternal grandparents, "Ma" and "Daddy Jack". She was a well-loved child, but she had an unusual degree of freedom to explore her world, including driving on public roads at the age of twelve. (Louisiana had no minimum driving age at the time, and Jo had to stop driving for a year when a new law was passed.) This idiosyncratic upbringing colored her entire life.



Jo graduated from LSU in 1954 with degrees in French and Music. She was a member of Phi Mu, Sigma Alpha Iota, Phi Sigma Iota, Alpha Lambda Delta, Mu Sigma Rho and Phi Kappa Phi.



After graduating, she married Philip Benfield, a WWII veteran and graduate student at LSU. Phil and Jo began their married life in Maryland where Phil worked for the Department of Agriculture. Their first child, a daughter Beth, was born there.



After a short stay in Maryland, the family moved to Charlotte, where Phil began a lifetime career with the American Plywood Association (APA). In Charlotte, sons Philip and Robert were born, and the family settled in a two-century-old farmhouse on thirty-five acres in rural Steele Creek. Jo, with three children under four, was a busy mother. She taught kindergarten, where her children remember learning the Virginia reel and many, many, songs. She led the Brownies, Cubs and Girl Scouts, taught Sunday school, swimming, and music, and directed a children's choir at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church. She spent much of her life in the car with her children and their friends, but everyone remembers life at Steele Creek as one of great happiness.



In 1970, the family moved to the Bay Area in California. Leaving the idyllic country life in Steele Creek for the suburbs in Fremont, California was a culture shock for all.



Jo adapted by studying, first secretarial skills and then computer programming, which ultimately led to a highly successful career as a Systems Analyst/Programmer writing code for Levi Strauss in San Francisco. The testimonials she received when she and Phil were transferred to London in1982 were extraordinary. She was clearly very good at her job, and highly respected by her colleagues.



London was another culture shock. English people were not interested in working on American employment terms and conditions, and Jo became the (unpaid) office organizer for APA in London. While stationed in London, she and Phil traveled throughout Europe, and they also found time to learn English style horseback riding. They both had many fond memories of their time in the United Kingdom.



In 1986, they were on the move again, this time to Tacoma, Washington, Phil's last posting. Jo loved the house they had there, relishing the outdoor life of the Northwest. She also enjoyed volunteering with riding and swimming programs for the disabled.



1990 saw Phil's retirement and the realization of his long held ambition to return to the family farm in York, S.C. While Phil looked for a house in the York area, Jo packed up in Tacoma and then drove east in her three-cylinder Chevy Sprint, dodging snow and other storms. It was quite an adventure.



Settling in Chester, Phil and Jo worked together to clear land for a new pond, manage forestry projects, and enjoy their grandchildren. (On her 70th birthday, Jo was busy planting hardwoods on their land along Fishing Creek.) A multi-talented musician, Jo also took up the harp. Ever the perfectionist, she was soon playing to appreciative audiences around Chester County. Phil and Jo joined Purity Presbyterian Church in Chester, where Jo sang in the choir and played the bells.



All the grandchildren have very fond memories of time spent with their grandmother in Chester, learning to sew, knit, swim, unicycle, cook and play the piano.



A happy retirement ended when Phil died in 2009. Phil and Jo had planned to move together to Park Pointe Village (PPV) in Rock Hill, but Phil died before their PPV house was built and so in 2011 Jo moved there alone. These were not most auspicious circumstances for a grieving widow to take full advantage of all that PPV has to offer, but Jo joined in the bell choir while keeping her links with Purity in Chester.



In 2016, shortly after returning to Rock Hill from the UK where she had been attending a granddaughter's graduation, Jo suffered a major stroke from which, for a range of reasons, she struggled to recover. She was left with severe aphasia, and lived the rest of her life in the skilled nursing unit at PPV. A series of catastrophic falls from her wheel chair and from her bed further impaired her quality of life.



Jo enjoyed a very happy marriage, and her full life had a positive impact on too many people to count. As someone who never compromised her principles and values, nor allowed herself to be bound by traditional gender roles, she lived as an example that demanded equality of humanity.



Her children are grateful to those who visited her at PPV. Those who knew her will remember her dazzling smile, her intelligence and her many talents. She died peacefully and, we hope, pain-free.



