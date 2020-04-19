Nancy Phine Miles Hooker, 78, of Fort Lawn passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Nancy was born on June 5, 1941 in Lake City, SC to the late Thurman and Lola Mae Baxley Miles. She was a former member of First Baptist Church Richburg and current member of Stone Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed cooking and listening to gospel music, especially Elvis. She also enjoyed watching her brother play in the band, and she cherished her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James R. Hooker, Sr., daughter Robin Hooker Berryhill, sisters Ruby Lee and Molly, and stepfather Dewy Baxter.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son James R. Hooker Jr. (Cammy) of Fort Lawn, son-in-law Tommy Berryhill of Fort Mill, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother Toby Miles.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2:00 PM at Union ARP Church Cemetery, Richburg.
Due to the nations battle with the coronavirus the service will be for immediate family only. A livestream of the service can be found at the Palmetto Funeral Group Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stone Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1996 W. Hwy378 Hanna Pamplico, SC 29583.
An online guestbook and obituary may be found at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Hooker family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 19, 2020