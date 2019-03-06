Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Rainer. View Sign

Mrs. Nancy Demby Rainer, 80, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home with her children by her side.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Emily Scales Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Rainer was the daughter of the late Bonnie Lee Demby, Sr. and the late Lula Ballard Demby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Rainer; her sisters, Margaret Tiller and Ann Demby; and her brother, Bonnie L. Demby, Jr. She was retired from Walmart with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed coloring, camping and going to the beach. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.



Surviving are her son, Mark Rainer of York; her daughters, Susan Rainer and Karen Rainer, both of York, and Lori R. Sanders and Chris (Jim) Conn, both of Clover; her grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, Matthew, Krystal and Kristen; her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Jasmine, Ethan and Lorelei; and her sister, Becky (Barry) Bruce of York.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Rainer's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.



www.greenefuneralhome.net Funeral Home Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel

