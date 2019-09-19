Nancy (Nan) Reed Austin, 86, passed peacefully into the open arms of Jesus her Savior, in the early hours of September 9th, 2019. She was a faithful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother figure for many others. Her presence on this earth will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, J. Mack Austin; her son, Jeff Austin and his wife, Jessica; her daughter, Jann Austin; her grandson, Mike Cunningham and his wife, Laurie; and her great-grandchildren, Brannon, Maddy, and Austin Cunningham.



A memorial service celebrating Jesus' love for her and His love for the world will be held at 10 am, Saturday September 21, 2019, at New City Church, 2500 Carmel Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28226. A reception will directly follow the service at the same location.



In lieu of flowers, Nan has requested donations to Friends of Feral Felines. Donations may be mailed directly to P.O. Box 473385, Charlotte NC 28247 or may be placed in the gift box present at the reception.

