Mrs. Nancy H. Smith, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Born in Lancaster, SC, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late James Franklin Hay and the late Lucille Faulling Hay. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith.
Surviving are her daughter, Wendy S. (Rick) Childers of Chester; her son, Ted D. Smith of Rock Hill; two sisters, Rachel H. Chubb and Ann H. Mickle, both of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 25, 2019