Nancy Stanley

Nancy Youngblood Stanley, 81, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Accordius Health in Gastonia, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC with the Reverend Jason Bryant officiating.
Nancy was born on January 31, 1939 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Robert Youngblood and Marion Harper Youngblood. She was a member of Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Her passion was reading, needlework, and her family. Her ability to show kindness and generosity made everyone's life a little brighter, especially her family.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordon Stanley, Jr., her sons, Gordon Stanley, III (Alisha), Craig Stanley (Sherry), Mark Stanley (Sarah), brother, Bo Youngblood, six grandchildren including one on the way, four great grandchildren, and a close family friend, James Harper.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Buie, and granddaughter, Matison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Stanley family.