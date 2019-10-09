Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Strickland. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM COAC Building Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Clover COAC Building View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy "Granny Nanny" Irene George Strickland, 75, of Clover, SC, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Clover in the COAC Building with the Reverends Mike Stafford and Tommy Hope officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Thursday, also in the COAC Building.



Nancy was born on June 12, 1944 in Charleston, SC. She was the daughter of the late Jacob William George and Irene Thomas George. She was a Health Protection Supervisor with Duke Power and a member of First Baptist Church in Clover.



Nancy's world revolved around being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone who knew Nancy knew how much she loved her family. She was known as a kind-spirited woman who was devoted to the Lord. She spent her life helping anyone she could and did so with a genuine spirit, never asking for anything in return. That same spirit can be seen through her love and devotion to animals. Any four-legged soul that was in need, Nancy was their lady.



Nancy's soul was more beautiful than what can be expressed in words. She was a short-statured woman with the spirit of a giant, and a million -dollar smile. It is no surprise that everywhere she went they knew her name. She will be sorely missed by so many.



It is with deepened and profound sadness that we must say goodbye for now. We take peace in her relationship with the Lord. It was tried and true. To our angel who lived on earth, may you fly with the most beautiful wings, until we meet again, we love you.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Samantha Thames, Sara Michaels (Ray), sons, Steve Strickland (Erin), Sam Strickland (Mercedes), grandchildren, Christina Parker (Micah), Austin Thames, Caroline Thames, Raygan Michaels, Ava Strickland, Dawson Michaels, Whit Strickland, Grayson Strickland, Isabella Michaels, and great grandchild, Mason Parker.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, William George and sister, Beth Wright.



Memorials may be made to FYCAS (Friends of York County Animal Shelter), 1389 Saint Katherines Way Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Strickland family.

