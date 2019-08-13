Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Wade Minter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Wade Minter, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care ( Wayne Patrick Hospice Center), in Rock Hill, SC. She was born, January 25, 1937 in McConnells, SC to the Late Walker and Bertha Mobley Wade.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years James Albert Minter, Sr., Her son James Albert Minter, Jr. Brothers, John Wade, Charlie Wade and Walker Wade Jr. Sisters, Sarah Young, Amiee McCaw, Maggie Kelley and Mary Sanders.



She leaves to cherish her fond memories four children. Linda Minter Parks, David Richard Minter (Rose Marie), Rose Minter Greer, and Jan Minter McKiver; Five Grandchildren, Melnie Minter, Mallory Minter, Niki Minter, Ashley Greer and Alani Greer; One Great Granddaugter, Amanti Greer; her godson, Robert McBeth; Her Step-granddaughter Melissa McCaw (Will) and Great Step-grandchildren Jordan, Grace, and Gabrielle McCaw;



Her brothers, Robert Wade (Nettie), William Wade, and Jerry Wade (Phyllis). Sisters Alberta Hill, Gloria Johnson (Franklin), Julia Cox, Lassie Burris, Janie Anderson (Clarence), and Lilly Crawford (Johnny). Sister-in-laws, Sarah Douglas and Maragerite Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church, 4080 Wilson Chapel Rd, Sharon, SC. Burial will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Sharon.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Wright Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nancy Wade Minter, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care ( Wayne Patrick Hospice Center), in Rock Hill, SC. She was born, January 25, 1937 in McConnells, SC to the Late Walker and Bertha Mobley Wade.She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years James Albert Minter, Sr., Her son James Albert Minter, Jr. Brothers, John Wade, Charlie Wade and Walker Wade Jr. Sisters, Sarah Young, Amiee McCaw, Maggie Kelley and Mary Sanders.She leaves to cherish her fond memories four children. Linda Minter Parks, David Richard Minter (Rose Marie), Rose Minter Greer, and Jan Minter McKiver; Five Grandchildren, Melnie Minter, Mallory Minter, Niki Minter, Ashley Greer and Alani Greer; One Great Granddaugter, Amanti Greer; her godson, Robert McBeth; Her Step-granddaughter Melissa McCaw (Will) and Great Step-grandchildren Jordan, Grace, and Gabrielle McCaw;Her brothers, Robert Wade (Nettie), William Wade, and Jerry Wade (Phyllis). Sisters Alberta Hill, Gloria Johnson (Franklin), Julia Cox, Lassie Burris, Janie Anderson (Clarence), and Lilly Crawford (Johnny). Sister-in-laws, Sarah Douglas and Maragerite Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church, 4080 Wilson Chapel Rd, Sharon, SC. Burial will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Sharon.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Wright Funeral Home. Published in The Herald on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close