passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the New Outreach Christian Center located on 3900 Gossett Ave. in Charlotte. Visitation will begin at 11am. Service will begin at Noon. Interment will be in the Gethsemane Memorial Garden. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1-8pm. B. L. Frederick Funeral Service on 124 Mobley St. in Chester. The family meeting places are 687 Sweeney St. Chester, SC 29706 and 1317 Anderson St. Charlotte, NC 28205 frederickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald on Apr. 3, 2019