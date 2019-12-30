Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Elizabeth Johnson. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Naomi Elizabeth Johnson of Rock Hill began her eternal celebration surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.



Naomi better known as "Maw Maw Sam" was born on August 20, 1946. The daughter of the late Ralph W. Johnson and Constance Roof Johnson of Rock Hill. Predeceased by two sisters, Judy Faye Johnson and Anna Renee Johnson.



Naomi was the smiling voice on the other end of the line for many years as Operator #'s 19 and 75. She loved her career as an Operator and Security Monitoring Agent, and it was obvious in the many friends that she made to include not only her co-workers, but customers who came to know and love her for her renowned voice. She retired from Comporium Communications in 2018.



Maw Maw Sam leaves to cherish her memories and keep her legacy alive:



Daughters, Donna Johnson and Dana Harmon of Rock Hill, Karen Johnson of North Myrtle Beach and one Son, Jevin Harmon of the home; 5 Grandchildren - Faith Ramsey-Hill (Chad), Glory Ramsey, Blythe Harmon, Amanda Riggan, all of Rock Hill and Vincent Ramsey, II (Jennah) of Washington, DC.; 5 Great Grands - Tripp Ramsey of Washington, DC, Katie Hill, Nathan Hill, Ryleigh Guyton and Shyla Wingo, all of Rock Hill; 1 Brother - Mike Johnson (Marty) of Rock Hill, and 1 Sister - Mary Ellen Pistalu (Mina) of Las Vegas, Nevada



Maw Maw Sam was a devout Christian who loved the Lord with all of her heart and was not afraid to share His gospel. She lived by the Word and her life verse was Jeremiah 29: 11-13. 11 For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12 Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.



Maw Maw Sam dearly loved her children and grandchildren and anyone who met her knew that they were her life. She was known for her fun, outgoing personality and wittiness and her contagious laughter. No matter the circumstance in life, Maw Maw Sam's happy disposition was unchanging due to her steadfast reliance on her faith in God.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 4:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Williams officiating at Faith Family Christian Center, 3483 Homestead Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and other times at the home of Chad and Faith, 3005 Eastview Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hungry Heroes a local mission founded by Maw Maw Sam's granddaughters to give back in appreciation to Fire, EMS, Police and Military by feeding first responder's one agency at a time. Donations may be made on the website: http:\\HungryHeroesbbq.com or mailed to PO Box 773, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Online condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is proudly serving the Johnson family.

