Narissa LaSha "Shay" Caldwell was born on August 17, 2020. She entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. Body may be viewed Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9 AM to 10 AM. Funeral services will be private. Clemons-McCray Funeral Home is in charge.



