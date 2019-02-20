Neal W. Lingerfeldt (1944 - 2019)
Neal W. Lingerfeldt, 74, of Gastonia, passed away February 18, 2019 at Testa Hospice House. He was born November 6, 1944, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Lowery Johnson Lingerfeldt and Maude Hayes Lingerfeldt. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia. A funeral service officiated by Chaplain Terry Floyd and Rev. Otis Stone will be held 2 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors by the US Air Force at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
