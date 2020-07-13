1/
Ned Lee Duncan
Reevesville, SC - Rev. Ned Duncan, 80, passed away on July 10, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill. A memorial service for Rev. Duncan will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at West End Baptist Church, 1727 McConnells Hwy, Rock Hill, SC with Reverends Ron Richardson and Mike Odell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rev. Duncan's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 933, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or your local church.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
