Mr. William Ned Pryor, 80, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Beeks and Rev. Dave Stanford officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens in York.



Born in Clover, SC, Mr. Pryor was the son of the late William Robert Pryor and the late Jane Stewart Pryor. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Pryor. He was retired from York Technical College as a welder/pipefitter instructor. He was a master welder and fabricator. He was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church and the Corinthian Masonic Lodge #416.



Surviving are his wife of 60 years, LaVera A. Cannon Pryor; two sons, Todd Pryor and David Pryor, both of York; his grandson, Justin Pryor of York; and his sister, Nancy Howe of Clover.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Pryor's name to Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, 1024 Rawlinson Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732; or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



