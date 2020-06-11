Neely McFadden "Neel" Hollis, Jr., 61, of Rock Hill passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Woodland United Methodist Church in Rock Hill, SC. Visitation to follow immediately after. Pastor Michael Leonhardt and Pastor Eddie Usher will be officiating.
He was the son of Neely McFadden "Mack" Hollis, Sr. and Dorothy Steele Hollis. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and a 1981 graduate of Clemson University.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl Turner Hollis; his daughter, Elizabeth Hollis Boltinhouse (Josh) of Lexington, SC; his son, Neely McFadden "Mack Hollis", III (Crystal) of Rock Hill; his grandchildren Mari Mack and Turner Boltinhouse; his sisters, Kathy Hollis James and Susan Hollis Moore of Rock Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a servant of God and His word. He was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church, was a Sunday School teacher, active in the United Methodist Men, and served on many church committees. He loved family and friends, cooking, music, golf, and Clemson Football.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland UMC, 801 N. Cherry Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Hollis family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.