Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell Stewart. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Willie Nell Stewart, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Pageland, SC, Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late John Harmon Threatt and the late Lillian Jordan Hathcock. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, William Parks McCorkle and Billy Charles Stewart; her sons, William Ricky McCorkle and Davis Reid Jacobs, Jr.; and her sister, Frances Lucille Black. She was retired from Celanese with 42 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and going to church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church and the Covair Club.



Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Phyllis M. Russ of Rock Hill; six grandchildren, Tim (Jodi) Sturgis, Angie (Ron) Elmore, Alison (Rob) Buckley, David Jacobs and Allison Deese; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Nancy (David) Lewis of Great Falls, SC.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-1:45 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Stewart's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; or to the Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28203.



Condolences may be made at

Mrs. Willie Nell Stewart, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.Born in Pageland, SC, Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late John Harmon Threatt and the late Lillian Jordan Hathcock. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, William Parks McCorkle and Billy Charles Stewart; her sons, William Ricky McCorkle and Davis Reid Jacobs, Jr.; and her sister, Frances Lucille Black. She was retired from Celanese with 42 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and going to church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Rawlinson Road Baptist Church and the Covair Club.Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Phyllis M. Russ of Rock Hill; six grandchildren, Tim (Jodi) Sturgis, Angie (Ron) Elmore, Alison (Rob) Buckley, David Jacobs and Allison Deese; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Nancy (David) Lewis of Great Falls, SC.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm-1:45 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Stewart's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; or to the Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28203.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.