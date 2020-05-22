Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell W. Thomas. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Nell Warwick Thomas passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A private family Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.



Mrs. Thomas was born on August 16, 1918 in Charlotte, NC to the late Ira Hobbs Warwick and the late Mishie Nye Warwick and grew up on the family farm in Orrum, NC. She graduated from nursing training at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. She was very active at College Park Baptist Church in Rock Hill and Glenrock Baptist Church in Fort Mill. She enjoyed many hours spent at the Rock Hill Senior Citizens Center. She was much loved by her family and friends.



Mrs. Thomas is survived by her two sons, Jim Ransom (Sandy) of Rock Hill and Randy Ransom (Karen) of McConnells; her three granddaughters, Kim Ransom (Susan) of Mars Hill, NC, Debbie Harrison (Brad) of Rock Hill, and Hailey Avidon (Brandon) of York, SC; her grandson, Matthew Ransom of McConnells, SC; one great-granddaughter, Angelyna Bowden and one great-grandson, Jacob Avidon. . She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by three sisters and three brothers; her daughter, Barbara Ransom; her great-granddaughter, Karson Bailey Whitesell.



The family wishes to thank her special care givers, Anita Rollins and Marie Moore Ferrell for their love and companionship to Nell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Karson's Kompassion Project, PO Box 2561, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or College Park Baptist Church, 1168 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 22, 2020

