Nelle Kirby Player's funeral, held at Mt. Zion Presbyterian, 4544 St. Charles Rd. is scheduled for 3PM Saturday, July 13, 2019. Rev. Irvin Plowden Jr. will officiate. Burial afterwards at St. Luke Cemetery. Family to receive friends 4-6 pm Friday, July 12 at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home, Bishopville & continuously at the family farm home. The daughter of the late Hazel & Marie Davis Kirby of Lynchburg, SC, Nelle was 95 years old & a 1945 Winthrop graduate. She taught HomeEc & Primary School before becoming a full-time farm wife & mother. Nelle served as Sunday school teacher at St. Luke for 50 years. She was an active with Lee Gardeners, Farm Bureau, Farm Homemakers Guild, Soil Conservation Ladies Auxiliary, Lee County Historical Society, Library Board & Arts Council. Nelle was predeceased by husband of 57 years, Cleland Blain (Blain) Player, Jr. & a sister, Lillian (W. D.) Arrants of Lexington, SC; surviving are children, Marie (Jake) Smith, C. B. "Pete" (Marie) Player, both of Bishopville & Kirby (Marilyn) Player of Clemson; Brother Davis Kirby & sister Jean (Irvin) Plowden of Rock Hill & grandchildren, Bryan & Paul Smith; Kayla & Kyle Player & many extended family. The family offers special thanks to the late Thelma "Coot" Rogers, a lifelong family friend, faithful caregiver & domestic employee. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Cemetery c/o Molly Moore, 60 Bradley Road, Bishopville, SC 29010. An Extended Obituary is available online at www.hehfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on July 11, 2019