Nelle Jonas Pittman entered her Heavenly Home on July 1, 2020. Born on August 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Marion G. Jonas, Sr. and Ernestine Moore Jonas. The valedictorian of the York High School Class of 1957, she graduated from Winthrop College and taught school in Lancaster and Cayce. After moving back to South Carolina from Hot Springs, Arkansas, she served as the Municipal Clerk for the City of York for over 30 years. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in York.
Known for her wit, her love of the English language, and her emphasis on proper grammar, she set a standard of excellence for those around her. She loved Clemson football, college basketball, and watching figure skating on television.
She is survived by her sons, Damon K. Pittman (Marian) of Atlanta, GA, Derek K. Pittman of Grasonville, MD, granddaughter, Lucy, sister, Nancy Dickson (Temp) and brother, Gadsden Jonas (Cynthia) of York.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the York Police Department Officers' Fund (12 N. Roosevelt St. York, SC 29745), the American Cancer Society
, or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Pittman family.