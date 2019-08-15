Mrs. Nellie Jo McCloud Wallace, 83, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC. The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Barron Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Don McCutcheon officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home. Interment will be in Chester Memorial Gardens.
Born February 21, 1936 in Great Falls, SC, Mrs. Wallace was the daughter of the late Malcom L. and Margaret Frances Broome McCloud. She attended the schools of Lockhart in Union County, SC and was a retired sales manager for Sears. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wallace, brother, Bill McLeod, son Cliff Wallace and daughter Joey Wallace.
She is survived by one grandson, Josh Smith; two sisters, Louise McCutcheon and Ann Wilson and her loving friend Joe Akery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 15, 2019