Mrs. Nettie Mae Workman Stewart, 79, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC with the Rev. Bruce Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Stewart was born May 15,1940 in York County, SC to the late Russell and Etta Jane Painter Workman.
Survivors are her husband William P. Stewart; daughter Roxanna Lynn; son Bobby Gene Stewart all of Clover, SC; sister Cathy Lynn; brothers Ed Steele Workman and Gene Painter; and grandchild Toni Chyenne Stewart.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2019