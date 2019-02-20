Nicholas "Nic" Rockholt, 30, of Rock Hill received his angel wings on February 15, 2019. A Graveside service will be at 11am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Neely's Creek ARP Church, Rock Hill, SC with the Rev. Jerry Devinney Officiating. Close friends and family only. Born in Rock Hill, Nic is survived by his mother Jill Rawls (Dominic), sister, Katherine Payne, special loves niece Miyah Jade, nephew, Amari Jerrard, girlfriend, Katie Corder, maternal grandmother, Janet Sanders, paternal grandfather, Johnny Rockholt, his special pet Angel whom he loved dearly. Nic is proceeded in death by his, brother, Jason Rockholt, paternal grandmother, Jennette Rockholt, and maternal grandfather, David Rawls, Sr. Memorials may be made to Jill Rawls to cover funeral expensive, 223 N. Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC, 29730. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Andrew "Nic" Rockholt.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019