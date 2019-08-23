Nicholas Brian Snipes, 32, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
The service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Rev. Arnie McManus officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Rock Hill, Nicholas was the son of Phillip R Snipes and Cindy M. Snipes of Rock Hill. In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived two sisters, Amanda Rae Snipes and Cynthia Renee Snipes both of Rock Hill, SC.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2019