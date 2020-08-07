Nita Johnson Harrison, 80, passed away on Monday, August 4, 2020. Ms. Harrison was born in Rock Hill, SC on December 6, 1939 to the late David and Bertha Johnson. After graduating high school, Ms. Harrison moved to Atlanta, GA where she met and married her children's father, John David Harrison Sr. Within a few years, they relocated to Macon, GA where her passion was caring for their home and raising their three children. She raised her children to be strong and caring individuals, and in her words "too independent", all character strengths that they are each thankful for.
Ms. Harrison held many administrative positions in local Macon businesses, including Georgia Farm Bureau, Ingleside Baptist Church, and Mabel White Counseling Center. Her primary career was as Office Manager at Idle Hour Country Club, a position she retired from after many years.
Ms. Harrison was a longtime member of Riverside Methodist Church and later moved her membership to Ingleside Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for several years and also was a member of the Kate Davis Class. The friendships she developed there meant a great deal to her and she especially enjoyed their Thursday Canasta social gatherings. Ms. Harrison had a strong faith and love for her Lord. She also had a great love for her church, gardening, cooking, reading, interior decorating, and Atlanta Braves baseball. She developed an interest in photography and one of her photographs won an award in 2013 and hangs in the Peach Regional Medical Center Building in Byron, GA.
Ms. Harrison is survived by her children: Leigh Ann Harrison Simerly, Jennifer Lynn Harrison, and John David Harrison, Jr, all of Macon, GA; grandchildren: Justin Andre Simerly (Jessica Wylie) of Athens, GA and Natalie Ann Simerly of Byron, GA; great-granddaughter, Isabella Ann Wylie Simerly, Athens, GA; her sisters: Jane Campbell (John) of Chester, SC, Lousie Johnson and Ann Biggerstaff of Rock Hill, SC and her brothers: Buck Johnson (Debbie) of Arlington, Tx, and Michael Johnson (Alma) of Charleston, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Bertha Johnson of Rock Hill, SC and her children's father, John David Harrison, Sr of Macon, GA.
Ms. Harrison's children wish to express their deepest appreciation to Home Instead Senior Care, especially her caregiver, Deborah McLeod, for the loving care and kindness she gave their mother over the past several months.
Ms. Harrison will be laid to rest next to her parents in her hometown of Rock Hill, SC on August 10, 2020 at a private family service at the cemetery of Adnah Methodist Church.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com
to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements