Noble "Linn" Gresham, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Purity Presbyterian Church in Chester with Rev. Jason Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Barron Funeral Home. Mr. Gresham was born February 28, 1928 in Seymour, Indiana and moved to Clarksville, TN as a youth. He attended Clarksville High School and was a 1950 graduate of Austin Peay State College in Clarksville, TN. In 1969 he moved to Kinston, NC, and then in 1974 he moved to Chester, SC where he was Plant Manager of Chester Sportswear and worked for Chester Telephone Co. before retiring. Mr. Gresham was a member and officer of the First Presbyterian Church , Boy Scout Leader, President of the Kiwanis Club ,President of the Chamber of Commerce in Clarksville, TN. In Chester he was member of Purity Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder of the church. He also served as President of the Rotary Club along with being a Paul Harris Fellow and President of the Chester United Way. He had a love of travel and enjoyed making knives at home. Linn married Mabel Evelyn Bell on August 24, 1950 in Clarksville, TN and spent 69 wonderful years of marriage with her. She survives him , along with his sister Mary Gresham Goostree, of Tuscaloosa, AL; one brother, David Gresham, of Clarksville, TN; three children, John Gresham (Linda) of Rock Hill, SC, Nancy Gresham, of Wilmington, NC and Charles Gresham (Deneen) of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Scott Gresham of Grifton, NC, Tyler Gresham (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC, Hannah Gresham (Dwayne) Grainger, of Tacoma, WA, David Gresham (Mackenzie) of Rock Hills, SC, Will and Grace Gresham of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughter, Harper Gresham. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Thompson Gresham.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Purity Presbyterian Church, 135 Wylie Street, Chester, SC 29706.



