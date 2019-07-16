Nolan West, age 5 months, was led to Jesus by Angels on July 12, 2019. He was the son of William" Rob" West, Sr. and Joeanna Garcia. He is the brother of Holly Hope Garcia, Layla Jade West, and William Robert West, Jr., all of the home. He is also survived by, grandparents Robert and Beth West of Chester; great- grandparents Chuck and Karen Stuart of Chester, Carol Watkins of Chester, Barbara and James Long of Lancaster, great-great-grandmother, Iva Jean Hopper of Chester. He was preceded in death by one sister, Treasure West.



Visitation & Funeral will be Wednesday July 17th, at The Community Church 186 Saluda Street, visitation is Noon - 1:00 o'clock p.m., the funeral will be held at 1:00 o'clock p.m. Reverends Ronnie Greene and James Sanders will speak. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.

