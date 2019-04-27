Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma B. Maglione. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church N. Jones Avenue Rock Hill , SC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church N. Jones Avenue Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Lee Brackett Maglione, age 84 of Rock Hill, South Carolina, realized the promise of salvation on Friday, April 26, 2019 when she passed gently into eternity to be with her Lord from her home at Harbor Chase Assisted Living facility in Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00 on Sunday afternoon, April 28th, 2019 at her church home of Calvary Baptist Church on N. Jones Avenue in Rock Hill. Her funeral service will follow immediately at 3:00 at the church, with graveside and interment to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery on Highway 161 (Old York Road) in Rock Hill.



Born one of eight children, Norma was a fifth generation Rock Hillian, with her progeny continuing to the seventh generation. She was a founding member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill and Cedar Grove Church of the Nazarene in Anderson. She was a Rock Hill High School Bearcat and held two Associate Degrees from York Technical College.



Norma worked as telephone operator for the Rock Hill Telephone Company. After being disabled from her job at the A&P Grocery Chain by a little-know muscular disorder called Dystonia, she helped bring national awareness to the condition by helping to found the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation - South Carolina Chapter.



Norma was a loving mother to five children, Beverly Robinson Watkins of Lake Wylie, Roy Edward Funderburk, Jr. of Tamassee, Terry Funderburk Kimbrell and husband Dillion, Sr. of Fort Mill, Michael Douglas Bates and wife Jennifer of Rock Hill and Lisa Bates Mitchell of Clover. She was grandmother to twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was also step-mother to five additional children, including Diane Marie Maglione of Georgia and Matthew David Maglione of Anderson.



Norma is preceded in death by husband, Matthew Joseph Maglione and her son, Roy. She is survived by her sister Doris Brackett Feagin Hughes of Smyrna.



Norma was a beautiful Christian woman, deeply loved and respected by everyone in her life. Her greatest joy came from helping those in want or need. She lived a life of love and compassion before her family, friends and perfect strangers. She will be sorely missed by everyone whose life she touched, but we her children have the assurance that we will see her again in the presence of our Lord.



The family requests that memorials be made to Calvary Baptist Church 830 N. Jones Ave. Rock Hill, SC 29730. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at

