Mrs. Norma Higginbotham Miller, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Laurelwood Cemetery, 143 Laurel Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. There will be a reception following the service at 12 noon at Essie's, 1509 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Mrs. Miller was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late Marshall Quinton and Beatrice Jones Higginbotham. She was a graduate of Winthrop College and taught Elementary education in the Fort Mill School District. Mrs. Miller enjoyed reading and playing tennis and bridge with friends. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Roddey Miller, III of the home and their daughter, Anne Louise Miller of Kershaw, SC.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Miller's name to the Upper Palmetto YMCA, 151 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made to the Miller family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on June 30, 2019