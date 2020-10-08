1/
Norma Joyce (Knight) Mills
Norma Joyce Knight Mills 85, of Rock Hill died on October 5, 2020. Born in Bulls Gap, TN she was the daughter of the late William Joy Knight and Ruth A Marshall. Norma is survived by her husband Horace H. Mills. Daughter Wanda Brock Petty and her husband Todd of Rock Hill, SC. Brother Buford Knight of Bulls Gap, TN and 1 grandchild Brock Petty of Rock Hill, SC. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1pm at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com

Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
