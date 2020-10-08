Norma Joyce Knight Mills 85, of Rock Hill died on October 5, 2020. Born in Bulls Gap, TN she was the daughter of the late William Joy Knight and Ruth A Marshall. Norma is survived by her husband Horace H. Mills. Daughter Wanda Brock Petty and her husband Todd of Rock Hill, SC. Brother Buford Knight of Bulls Gap, TN and 1 grandchild Brock Petty of Rock Hill, SC. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1pm at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com