Apostle Norman Brake Sunrise 2/20/1942 - Sunset 12/25/2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Apostle Norman Brake, born to mother Lillian Brake (deceased) and father Mr. James Brake (deceased), on February 20th, 1942, in Elizabeth New Jersey. Mr. "B, as he was affectionately known, made a career as a long distance driver driving 18 wheelers and 49 passenger busses across the country for more than 40 years. He was a faithful member of the First Born Church. He closed his eyes for the last time on December 25th, 2019, at 8:00am in the place he wanted to be, at home. It will forever be a day we'll remember when our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend went home to see Jesus on the day many celebrate the birth of the King of Kings. He leaves to cherish his life and memory his children, Norma Yvonne Gray of Rock Hill, Dwayne Lamont Brake (Judy) of New Jersey, Noreen Yvette Brake-Ruff (Gregory Sr.) of Rock Hill and Craig Daves Sr. (Tracie) of New Jersey, 11 grandchildren and13 Great-grandchildren. Services for Apostle Norman will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Born Church, 701 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020