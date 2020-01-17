Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Brake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Apostle Norman Brake Sunrise 2/20/1942 - Sunset 12/25/2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Apostle Norman Brake, born to mother Lillian Brake (deceased) and father Mr. James Brake (deceased), on February 20th, 1942, in Elizabeth New Jersey. Mr. "B, as he was affectionately known, made a career as a long distance driver driving 18 wheelers and 49 passenger busses across the country for more than 40 years. He was a faithful member of the First Born Church. He closed his eyes for the last time on December 25th, 2019, at 8:00am in the place he wanted to be, at home. It will forever be a day we'll remember when our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend went home to see Jesus on the day many celebrate the birth of the King of Kings. He leaves to cherish his life and memory his children, Norma Yvonne Gray of Rock Hill, Dwayne Lamont Brake (Judy) of New Jersey, Noreen Yvette Brake-Ruff (Gregory Sr.) of Rock Hill and Craig Daves Sr. (Tracie) of New Jersey, 11 grandchildren and13 Great-grandchildren. Services for Apostle Norman will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Born Church, 701 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill.

Apostle Norman Brake Sunrise 2/20/1942 - Sunset 12/25/2019 ROCK HILL, SC - Apostle Norman Brake, born to mother Lillian Brake (deceased) and father Mr. James Brake (deceased), on February 20th, 1942, in Elizabeth New Jersey. Mr. "B, as he was affectionately known, made a career as a long distance driver driving 18 wheelers and 49 passenger busses across the country for more than 40 years. He was a faithful member of the First Born Church. He closed his eyes for the last time on December 25th, 2019, at 8:00am in the place he wanted to be, at home. It will forever be a day we'll remember when our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend went home to see Jesus on the day many celebrate the birth of the King of Kings. He leaves to cherish his life and memory his children, Norma Yvonne Gray of Rock Hill, Dwayne Lamont Brake (Judy) of New Jersey, Noreen Yvette Brake-Ruff (Gregory Sr.) of Rock Hill and Craig Daves Sr. (Tracie) of New Jersey, 11 grandchildren and13 Great-grandchildren. Services for Apostle Norman will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Born Church, 701 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill. Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close