Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman H. Lovett. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Norman H. Lovett, 93, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehab Center.



A private family burial will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Rev. Matt Joldersma officiating.



Born November 12, 1926 in Yemassee, SC, Norman was the beloved son of Henry and Dora Lovett. His dad was a foreman for the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. The family traveled with his dad through Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Norman graduated from Clinch County High School in Homerville, Ga. After graduation from high school, he joined the Army and served in Hawaii, the Philippines and New Guinea. While in New Guinea, he was on tugboat duty helping the large ships out to sea, including ships from Australia and other countries. After his tour ended, he was discharged as a Technician 4th grade (WWII).



Upon returning to the states, he was a beekeeper, a mechanic in the Railroad shop rebuilding coal cars, a carpenter and a jack of all trades working at the local Gulf Station. He also worked for Raynaers in Florida before moving to Rock Hill in 1959 to work for what was then the Bowater Paper Mill, where he was known as Capt'n and worked for many years before retiring.



On June 16, 1967, he married Sarah Turner and her three children, Kay, Roger and Donald. He and Sarah loved working the flea markets. They sold in Myrtle Beach, Lancaster and Rock Hill. For the past 15 years you could find them every weekend set up at the Barnyard Flea Market. He was a loving husband to Sarah, an awesome Pop to Duck (Jennie), Roger (Sharon) and Kay (Fred) and a good PawPaw to Katrina F Crenshaw (Rickey), Justin Funderburk (Joanna), Ashley Costner-Montoya (Diana), Even Costner-Carpenter (Josh), Ryan Costner, Victoria Costner, Alex Costner, Hannah Craven (Winston), and Zachary Costner (Abby). He was a terrific great-PawPaw to Sarah, Kaylee, Jayson, Troy, Taylor and Maddox. We were all blessed to have him in our lives and he will be missed more than we can ever say.



Memorials may be made in Norman's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, c/o



Condolences may be made to the Lovett family at

Mr. Norman H. Lovett, 93, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehab Center.A private family burial will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Rev. Matt Joldersma officiating.Born November 12, 1926 in Yemassee, SC, Norman was the beloved son of Henry and Dora Lovett. His dad was a foreman for the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. The family traveled with his dad through Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Norman graduated from Clinch County High School in Homerville, Ga. After graduation from high school, he joined the Army and served in Hawaii, the Philippines and New Guinea. While in New Guinea, he was on tugboat duty helping the large ships out to sea, including ships from Australia and other countries. After his tour ended, he was discharged as a Technician 4th grade (WWII).Upon returning to the states, he was a beekeeper, a mechanic in the Railroad shop rebuilding coal cars, a carpenter and a jack of all trades working at the local Gulf Station. He also worked for Raynaers in Florida before moving to Rock Hill in 1959 to work for what was then the Bowater Paper Mill, where he was known as Capt'n and worked for many years before retiring.On June 16, 1967, he married Sarah Turner and her three children, Kay, Roger and Donald. He and Sarah loved working the flea markets. They sold in Myrtle Beach, Lancaster and Rock Hill. For the past 15 years you could find them every weekend set up at the Barnyard Flea Market. He was a loving husband to Sarah, an awesome Pop to Duck (Jennie), Roger (Sharon) and Kay (Fred) and a good PawPaw to Katrina F Crenshaw (Rickey), Justin Funderburk (Joanna), Ashley Costner-Montoya (Diana), Even Costner-Carpenter (Josh), Ryan Costner, Victoria Costner, Alex Costner, Hannah Craven (Winston), and Zachary Costner (Abby). He was a terrific great-PawPaw to Sarah, Kaylee, Jayson, Troy, Taylor and Maddox. We were all blessed to have him in our lives and he will be missed more than we can ever say.Memorials may be made in Norman's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, c/o https://www2.jdrf.org/ Condolences may be made to the Lovett family at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on May 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close