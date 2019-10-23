Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noureddine "Nico" Amajjoute. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Noureddine "Nico" Amajjoute, 62, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on October 20th . He was born on April 15th , 1957, in Mohammidia, Morocco. His family and friends held a memorial service Tuesday, October 22nd at Rogers Memorial ARP Church. Nico graduated from the Culinary School in Marrakech, Morocco. After settling in the Charlotte area, he worked as an executive chef for the restaurant La Bibliotheque. He later worked for and retired from Delta as a Fleet Service Supervisor. Nico married his wife Peggy on April 25th, 2015 and was a loving father, stepfather, and grandfather. He will be remembered as a funny, smart, and creative person who could always make his friends laugh, find a way to fix a problem, and cook a delicious meal. Nico will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Salem Amajjoute and his brother, Ali Amajjoute. Mr. Amajjoute leaves to mourn his passing: his wife, Peggy Amajjoute, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his daughter, Najat Amajjoute, of Atlanta, Georgia; step-daughters, Kayla (Jonathan) Afkinich, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Jenny (Kevin) Afkinich, of Columbia, Maryland; brothers, Mostafa (Saida) Amajjoute, of New York, New York, and Abdel (Warda) Amajjoute, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; sister Najat Amajjoute, of Sochaux, France; mother El Fadla Amajjoute, of New York, New York; and granddaughters Margot and Violet Afkinich-Daniels. He was also blessed to have many other loving relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Nico's family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has offered support through this very difficult time.

