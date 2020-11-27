Odell "Shakey" Boyd
January 18, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Chester, South Carolina - Passed on November 21, 2020 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Chris King Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Family will receive friends at the home of his son Shawn Boyd 1018 Holmes Road Chester, SC. Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street 803-377-1144. www.christopherkingsfh.com