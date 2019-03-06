Mrs. Ola Mae Stewart, 90, of York, SC, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home.
|
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stewart was born April 23, 1928 in Clover, SC to the late Wallace and Zora Veal McCarter. She was the widow of Paul Stewart.
Survivors are her son James Lacy Stewart (Lucille); sister Wieese Keever; brother Donald S. McCarter; and grandchildren James William Stewart & Edward Haskell Stewart.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Stewart.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2019